Electric companies warn Flathead Valley residents to prepare for dangerous wind gusts

FLATHEAD VALLEY — Just a few months ago, a powerful windstorm knocked down power lines and left hundreds across the Flathead Valley in the dark. Now, another round of storms is expected this week and electric companies are working hard to prepare for the upcoming inclement weather.

"Crews are actively monitoring the weather patterns, the alerts from the National Weather Service, we're preparing gear and equipment and supplies, getting our crews ready to go so if and when this happens, it doesn't matter and we need to have our crews ready," said Dillon Tabish, communications and marketing supervisor for Flathead Electric.

In the meantime, companies are urging residents to take various precautions before it's too late.

"Right now's a good time to go through a checklist to make sure your phone's charged, if you have alternative heat sources that would be great, make sure you've got water, food, anything you need to keep your family and you safe during a possible power outage," Tabish said.

Besides power outages, downed power lines are another serious hazard and should be avoided at all costs.

"Always assume if you see a downed power line that that is an energized line, stay away from it. Those are extremely dangerous situations and so it's really important if you see a downed power line, stay away, keep others away and please contact 911 or contact Flathead Electric," Tabish said.

Flathead Electric also offers text alerts to keep businesses and neighborhoods as up to date as possible.

"If you want to receive a text message from Flathead Electric letting you know if your home or business has power issues, you can sign up through Flathead Electric, the website," Tabish said.