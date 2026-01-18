Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Freddy's opens second Montana location in Kalispell

Lines wrap around the new Freddys in Kalispell, located at 420 Cascade Loop
KALISPELL — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened its second Montana location in Kalispell on January 13 to massive crowds and long lines wrapping around the building.

The popular restaurant chain, known for its steakburgers and custard, planned to expand into Kalispell for about two years before officially opening to the public on January 13.

The Flathead community has shown outstanding support for its newest restaurant addition, according to Taylor Dietz, Montana Stakeburgers owner and director of operations.

"It's been awesome. The guests have been amazing. We've had lines out the door, halfway to Costco and they've been very understanding on the wait," Dietz said. "We are very big on culture, big on quality, freshness."

The Kalispell location joins the existing Missoula restaurant as the chain's only Montana locations.

Freddy's is still hiring and is open Monday through Sunday.

