Major power outage in Flathead Valley impacts about 22,000 Flathead Electric members

FLATHEAD VALLEY — A large-scale power outage is affecting about 22,000 Flathead Electric members across most of the Flathead Valley.

According to Flathead Electric, early indications suggest the outage may be related to equipment failure at substations or other delivery points.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to identify the cause and restore service.

Officials also warn that traffic signals in affected areas are out and should be treated as four-way stops.

To see what areas are currently affected by the outages, visit the Flathead Electric outage map here.