Salish Point Park in Polson to undergo a complete rebuild to fix shoreline erosion

POLSON, MT — A cherished recreation spot along Flathead Lake is getting a complete rebuild to address erosion caused by years of heavy use by visitors and harsh Montana weather.

Salish Point Park in Polson is undergoing improvements through a unique partnership where the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribe manages the shoreline below the waterline and the City of Polson manages the area above it.

This partnership dates back to 2008, when the two sides replaced an old concrete sea wall with a "dynamic equilibrium beach," which is a gravel shoreline built to move with the lake rather than fight against it.

After 18 years, the design is showing signs of wear, especially on the south end where erosion has eaten away at the shoreline.

City and tribal officials say the aging structure needed a complete rebuild. The new design curves the shoreline into a natural crescent built to work with the wind rather than against it.

Barry Hansen, a fisheries biologist with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Natural Resources Department, says this approach represents a shift toward working with nature.

"This is something we do at many locations around Flathead Lake to address erosion in a natural way, mimicking nature, and Salish Point, because there was unnatural fill there from the industrial period, was a difficult site, and because we are able to succeed there, it is a good example of potential for elsewhere along the lake," Hansen said.

Work will begin Monday, April 13 and is expected to take about two weeks. Officials say the project must be completed while lake levels are low to avoid disturbing the environment.

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