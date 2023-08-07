Construction continues for campus of care near North Reserve Street

MISSOULA — In a lot just off North Reserve Street sits the future location of a community health center that bridges the philosophies of Western medicine and indigenous teachings.

In a partnership between the All Nations Health Center and Partners Hope Foundation, a project to build a "campus of care" in between the AMC Classic 12 and Home Depot on Union Pacific Street.

“I always describe it as Western medicine with an indigenous lens, so we have indigenous providers who have similar lived experience, they look like our patient population so we're able to sort of build that trust and rapport in a way that non-native centers are able to”

The goal is to build a continuous 24-hour hospice care center and a new facility that will consolidate the All Nations Health Center's culturally tailored health services in the Missoula community.

Plans to build a campus of care in the North Reserve Street community were set in motion when ground was broken for a new hospice center in June.

“A lot of businesses that are out there are box stores, a lot of it is fast food chains, there's not necessarily anything that centers the community out in that area and so I think that it's really unique that the hospice center and all nations will be out there providing a service and providing resources that you might not get on that side of town.

The goal is to have the facility opened and ready for patients in early 2025.

