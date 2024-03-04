MCAT offers recording opportunities for local artists

MISSOULA — Missoula Community Access Television (MCAT) has recently opened up one of its studios for local artists to record their music and have a video taken for them and it is completely free.

Missoula’s media resource MCAT has helped many people in Missoula start podcasts, talk shows, and other forms of media. Now they are dipping into the realm of music with a new show called "Live Music Recording Opportunity."

Dylan Albans the show’s creator explained how local artists will benefit from this program.

“We’re not making a commercial show, what we get out of this is a program, and what they get is the final episode, the original audio files, which they can upload to Spotify or wherever, and a photoshoot.”

Albans has recorded the show's pilot with multiple local artists including Paul Lenihan who helped teach him how to record the music properly.

Lenihan says LMRO is a golden opportunity for any young artist who needs more resources to record their music.

“This is something I would’ve taken advantage of in a heartbeat,” Lenihan said.

“This to me is like bringing back a heyday that Missoula maybe once had or has never seen since the nineties during the D-I-Y scene, and so to me, this is something really really revolutionary.”

However, Albans has made it very clear that this program is not exclusive to just young artists.

“My dream person coming in is like, some 80-year-old guy in Seeley Lake hears about it and wrote songs in his youth and comes in and plays these songs or someone who writes beautiful music but just doesn’t have the capacity or energy or time to go perform and build up that way.”

You can sign up for a recording session by emailing dylan@mcat.org

