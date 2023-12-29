Montana Millionaire holds 'Early Bird' drawing for $25K

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery conducted the first of two "Early Bird" drawings in the annual Montana Millionaire sweepstakes on Friday, November 24, 2023.

There are two Early Bird prizes this year — one for $25,000 drawn today; and one for $100,000 that will be drawn on Friday, December 15.

The winning ticket for $25,000 is: 172886.

There are also 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

The grand prize drawing for the three $1million prizes will be on Tuesday, December 26.

The Montana Lottery also provided responses to several frequently asked questions:

Why don’t you limit Montana Millionaire to Montana residents only?

The Montana Lottery is available to everyone of legal age, whether resident or visitor. Limiting the sale of a product to some people while excluding others is discrimination. It would also be contrary to our mission and place an undue burden on our retailers.



Why don’t you limit the number of Montana Millionaire tickets someone can buy?

The mission of the Montana Lottery is to maximize revenue for the State of Montana. Our proceeds fund Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship Program and contribute to the General Fund. To limit sales of our products would be contrary to our mission and result in less positive impact for the residents of Montana.



Why don’t you offer Montana Millionaire or another raffle game more than once per year?

The Montana Lottery has a large selection of games available every day of the year. We believe Montana Millionaire is special and successful because it’s exclusive. While it is not impossible that we may introduce other raffle games in the future, currently we have made this strategic business decision based on detailed market research and analysis.

We will post an update when the next Early Bird drawing happens on December 15.