New ‘Blue’s Clues’ Movie Will Feature All 3 Hosts

If you have fond memories of piecing together the solutions on “Blue’s Clues” when you were a kid in the ’90s, or have children that enjoy the show in its current version, get ready for a big new adventure!

The streaming network Paramount+ has announced it’s making a movie based on the beloved educational Nickelodeon show. The film stars, of course, Blue the dog, but also all three hosts that the franchise has had: Steve, Joe and Josh. The animation/live-action hybrid film, titled “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” comes from Nickelodeon Animation and follows Josh and Blue as they head to New York City, with the help of Steve and Joe, to audition for a Broadway musical.

While further details haven’t been released, Nickelodeon says we can expect the film later this year, while Paramount+ says 2023. Hmm, maybe we need to find three paw prints to figure out the true release date.

A new Blue's Clues movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, is coming this year, and a full-length Baby Shark movie is coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2Jitw4hjYr — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

In case you’re not caught up with the happenings of the “Blue’s Clues” world, Steve Burns was the original host from 1996-2002. After leaving the show, he was replaced by Donovan Patton, who played his brother, Joe. Joshua Dela Cruz then took over as Joe’s cousin, Josh, for the rebooted “Blue’s Clues and You!,” which is currently still airing on Nick.

It’s not the first time all three of Blue’s best human pals have worked together, as Steve and Joe have also appeared in episodes of “Blue’s Clues and You!” In the first image released from the new film, Steve appears to be dressed as a detective, while Joe is wearing a shirt with presents on it, referencing the jobs each of them have in the current show.

Along with the new movie, the three hosts also appeared together at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The trio celebrated the franchise’s 25th anniversary by singing the song, “You Can’t Spell Blue Without You,” which thanked fans for their support over nearly three decades.

“Blue’s Big Adventure” is just one of a handful of new films and series announced by Paramount+, including several that will be made with Nickelodeon.

Among them will be be a sequel to 2021’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” three new SpongeBob SquarePants films, a Baby Shark movie, an animated Transformers film and a series of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. There will also be a new animated “Dora the Explorer” series and a live-action series inspired by the 2019 film, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”.

Which new show or movie will your little ones be most excited to see?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.