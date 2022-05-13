NEW INFO: Search for Lake County homicide suspect continues

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m. - May 13, 2022

POLSON - The Lake County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that the search for a man suspected of killing a woman along the east side of Flathead Lake is continuing.

"Tyler Uhrich has not yet been located. Investigative efforts continue to be exhausted to locate him," a news release states.

The Sheriff's Office has released additional information about Uhrich.

He is described as being approximately 6’4” tall and weighs between 220 and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Uhrich - a 20-year-old Polson resident was last known clothing is unknown other than he may be possibly wearing a red shirt or coat.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

He is a suspect in the death of 22-year-old Polson resident Rozlyn Bluemel whose body was found on Wednesday in the Polson area.

Anyone with information about Uhrich's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301 or local law enforcement.

(first report: 8:35 a.m. - May 13, 2022)

The suspect in the death of a woman in Lake County remains at large.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports that Tuesday, a witness reported a man and woman were in a dispute, and gunfire was heard on the east shore of Flathead Lake.

Rozlyn Bluemel was found deceased in the initial search area on Wednesday near Polson and authorities are looking for Tyler Uhrich — who is a suspect in the homicide of Bluemel.

Anyone with information about Uhrich's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301 or local law enforcement.

