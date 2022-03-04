New Nitro Pepsi Has A Widget Inside Each Can That Makes Its Foam Creamy

The bubbles are made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can. This is the first time the technology has been used in a cola, as it’s typically only seen in beer and coffee products. If you’ve ever had a can of Guinness, it’s similar to the nitrogen-filled plastic widget in those. Because of the widget, Nitro Pepsi does not look and taste like a traditional cola or soda, and Pepsi says it’s best consumed differently as well.

The brand suggests a few steps for “optimal consumption,”including serving it cold but without ice and being hard poured into a tall glass while the can is fully inverted. Pepsi also suggests sipping directly from the glass, rather than through a straw, which allows the foam head to leave a frothy, foamy mustache.

“While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola. With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience … we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come.”