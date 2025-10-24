New study shows mRNA coronavirus vaccines prolonged lives of some cancer patients

A new study suggests mRNA coronavirus vaccines effectively prolonged the lives of certain cancer patients.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, examined health records of patients who received the vaccine within 100 days of starting immunotherapy for lung and skin cancer.

The researchers at the University of Florida and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center believe the vaccines awakened the body's immune system to the presence of cancer — but exactly how isn't clear.

Researchers compared the records of more than 1,000 patients who received mRNA vaccines with those who hadn't.

According to the study, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines nearly doubled the median survival length of patients who received them.

“The implications are extraordinary — this could revolutionize the entire field of oncologic care,” said co-senior author of the study, Dr. Elias Sayour, a UF Health pediatric oncologist and the Stop Children’s Cancer/Bonnie R. Freeman Professor for Pediatric Oncology Research.

The study's lead author says more research is needed. Other experts pointed out that while the findings are not yet proven to be causal, it marks a pivotal step in the ongoing research.

