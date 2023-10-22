11th annual Spooky Skate held at Glacier Ice Rink

MISSOULA — To kick off the Halloween season lots of Missoulians came to the glacier ice rink for the annual spooky skate and the costumes and performances were as scary as ever.

For the eleventh year, people came to the arena dressed up and ready to skate at the Halloween-themed ice skating event.

Laura Henning the executive director of the Glacier Ice Rink reflected on how this skate started.

“We started this as just kind of a fun way for people to wear their costumes in a different manner we usually do it the Sunday before Halloween so it gives all of the kids a chance to dress up for Halloween.”

The event was highlighted by games, costume contests, and a skating performance to Michael Jackson’s thriller by the Missoula Figure Skating Club.

The club encourages kids of all ages to learn figure skating and work together to put on a great performance.

Peyton Pounds, one of the dancers, talked about the club’s performance with a short time to prepare.

“I think it was really good I think we really worked hard on this one, it was a very quick experience because we only had two days of practice so it was pretty nice I felt like we did good for the amount of practice we had.”

The Glacier Ice Rink will continue to host different events and games throughout the winter.