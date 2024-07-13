Watch Now
14th annual Fred Everson Memorial Livestock Show hosted in Lolo

Derek Joseph
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 13, 2024

LOLO — It’s almost fair season and that means local ranchers are perfecting the art of showing off livestock.

For the 14th year, the Fred Everson Memorial Livestock Show has been a place where kids and young adults can practice showing off their livestock in a smaller setting.

Around 100 cows, goats and sheep were shown at the competition, and the event’s organizer Kim Marr says this show is meant to give the kids a chance to practice in a casual setting.

“We try to keep our show low-key so the kids mostly have fun here. It's not as competitive as your county fairs. I believe the animals to get them out at least once before the fair has a more calming effect for the animals,” Marr said.

“Where we're kind of low-key, smaller than at your fair with so much commotion, this gives them a stepping stone to prepare that animal for the fair.”

The Western Montana Fair begins on Tuesday, August 6.

