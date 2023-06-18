15th annual Summer Made Fair returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — Caras park was host to the 15th annual summer Made Fair in Missoula, an event reserved for all things handmade.

“Well we’re very grateful that so many amazing artists that want to participate in our events as well as people wanting to attend, and shop and support them. Today we have 160 plus artists here and all of them are pouring their heart and soul into what they make and there’s definitely a shift in people’s purchasing choices and a lot more people are trying to support the local businesses.”

Event coordinator Carol Lynn Lapotka said about this year’s fair.

The Patrons of the fair had a great opportunity to shop for handmade clothes, jewelry and other unique items.

One of those items were guitars made out of cigar boxes. The maker of these guitars James Rendle tells the story of how he got started with them.

“So we had a house fire and we lost the house and my guitars and I bought one of these on the internet and I was busy packing it up to send it back and you know I thought, as an engineer, maybe I could improve it so I did.”

Derek Joseph James Rendel playing his cigar box guitar, Missoula Mt.



Improving that first guitar jumpstarted Rendle’s business Crafted in Montana, he says he will only sell his products in person so getting out to a handmade crafts event means a lot to his business.

“It means… It’s everything to me for my business and I do quite well. I do farmers markets. I do this, the handmade shows especially are great, there's always a big crowd, they're very well organized and I’ve been to a half dozen of them already.”

For more information on upcoming events from Handmade Montana visit https://handmademontana.com/