16th annual Holiday Made Fair returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — The Adams Center at the University of Montana has been home to the Holiday Made Fair for the past ten years.

With over 200 vendors that range from artists to local businesses and non-profits, this is a great way for the community of Missoula to come together and support local artists.

In its 16th year, the Holiday Made Fair was as busy as ever and Missoula residents were there early to browse the art, pick out some clothes, and get a look at people’s handmade creations.

The main goal of the Made Fair is to get the best variety of vendors possible for the event when Handmade Montana makes its selections.

Carol Lynn Lapotka the events coordinator for Handmade Montana explained the selection process.

“So it’s pretty competitive to get in and we try to have a mix of vendors we have a couple of families that do the events so they have some kids that are doing some of the work and then we also have the seasoned professionals… and fine art so it’s a really great diverse crowd of artists and it’s not just jewelry or ceramics so there’s some very unique items that you’ll only find at events like this and not kind of in your big box stores”

Along with supporting local artists and craftspeople at the Made Fair patrons could also donate to a local non-profit that was chosen to benefit from the purchase of an early access V-I-P ticket.

This year’s non-profit was the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition whose goal is to grow a healthy food community by preserving farmland. The director of the non-profit Bonnie Buckingham says they are grateful for Missoula’s support.

“Well, it’s wonderful to be a part of something so local and so when people are coming in and supporting local artists and businesses they are also supporting local food and local farmers and so I think it’s just a really great partnership that they put together this year and we really appreciate the community’s support.”

The next Made Fair from Handmade Montana will be summer of 2024.