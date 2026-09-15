2 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash on Highway 93 near Lolo

LOLO — Two people died and three others were injured after a head-on crash on Highway 93 near Lolo Saturday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that a 50-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both from Stevensville, died in the crash. The two were traveling in a Subaru Legacy when the vehicle crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane and struck a Ford F-250 truck.

The passenger of the Subaru died at the scene. The driver died later at a local hospital.

The three people injured were passengers in the pickup truck and are from Plummer, Idaho. All three were transported to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Montana Highway Patrol says drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

