44th annual apple days held in Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Ravali County Museum and Historical Society held its 44th annual Apple Days in Hamilton.

With over One hundred and seventy vendors lined up near the museum people were lined up early to get pies, caramel apples, cider and much more.

The event’s director Michelle Nowling reflected on the history and the importance of the biggest bake sale under the Big Sky.

“So it started as a way to fundraise for the museum back when the museum first started it wasn’t even in the building it’s in yet the folks wanted to educate people about the apple boom to tell them this is our heritage this is our history. Look around your neighborhood; see how many apple trees you can find and so they thought a great way to bring people together was to bake pie.”

Apple Days will return next year with its 45th annual celebration.