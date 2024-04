MISSOULA- Missoula runners braved the conditions today as they went out for the annual YMCA Riverbank Run.

Returning for it’s 52nd year the Riverbank run saw over one thousand runners come out to run across the Beartracks Bridge and finish and finish on the Kim William’s trail.

The runner’s had a choice of running the 10K,5K or one Mile races or they could run the trifecta with all three.

The proceeds from the run help fund the local Missoula YMCA.