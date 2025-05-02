Watch Now
7 people die in Idaho crash near Yellowstone National Park

A tour van and a pickup truck collided Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 20 in Fremont County, Idaho.
Roger Merrill via AP
Rescue workers arrive to the scene after a deadly collision between a pickup truck and tour van near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
MISSOULA — Seven people died in a Thursday evening crash in Fremont County, Idaho, west of Yellowstone National Park.

The Idaho State Police reports troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The van, which was reportedly transporting a tour group, caught fire following the crash, according to ISP.

Six of the 14 people in the van died in the crash, as did the driver of a pickup truck.

ISP reports emergency responders treated at least 16 patients. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

"Due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin, no names, ages, hometowns, or nationalities have been released," a news release states.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

