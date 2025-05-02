7 people die in Idaho crash near Yellowstone National Park

MISSOULA — Seven people died in a Thursday evening crash in Fremont County, Idaho, west of Yellowstone National Park.

The Idaho State Police reports troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The van, which was reportedly transporting a tour group, caught fire following the crash, according to ISP.

Six of the 14 people in the van died in the crash, as did the driver of a pickup truck.

MTN News

ISP reports emergency responders treated at least 16 patients. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

"Due to the magnitude of the incident and the ongoing process of notifying the next of kin, no names, ages, hometowns, or nationalities have been released," a news release states.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.