Adventure Scientists hosts conifer cone hunt

MISSOULA — Nature lovers in Missoula went on a hunt Sunday but not for wildlife, It was for pine cones.

The Non profit organization adventure science in Missoula gathered volunteers together to search for specific types of pine cones that can be found in forests in this area.

Finding the location of these pinecones is essential because they can be harvested for their seeds. Adventure Scientists’ Senior Systems and Volunteer Director Jessica Eggers explains.

“Those seeds will then be collected in the cones by our partners at Mast reforestation and used to build a seed bank and seedlings to reforest areas after forest fires, insect invasions so rebuilding our forest communities.”

The volunteers traveled down the Maclay Flat Nature Trail to spot the seeded conifer cones in the various trees so they could pin the location for the scientists to find them.

Eggers elaborated on often Adventure Scientists will bring volunteers to an event like this one.

“We usually do these types of events several times a summer. This project in particular is only June to Mid August.”

More information on the reforestation project and where to volunteer with adventure scientists can be found at https://www.adventurescientists.org/.