Alberton hosts annual railroad days

ALBERTON — On the third Saturday in July, Alberton hosts railroad days an event with a parade vendors and food trucks which brings people together.

There are activities for people of all ages along with contests and live music later in the day.

The fun activites of Railroad day have been a staple in the Alberton community since 1985. However, for some people this day serves as a great opportunity to promote their local businesses in their home town.

Local Alberton resident Hayden Bean has been doing just that for years by selling his handmade fishing lures.

“So for my tenth birthday I got like a fishing lure kinda making kit and from there I just started making them and I was like oh I could just like sell these at like farmers markets and stuff and so that’s kinda how it started.”

Bean said when asked how he started Hayden’s Handmade Lures.

He and many other Alberton residents used this event to sell a variety of handmade goods, clothes and many other items that people may want.

No matter what people participated in, railroad day successful in bringing the people of this small town together.