Alder Fire near Frenchtown at 93% containment as crews patrol and extinguish hot spots

FRENCHTOWN — A lightning-caused wildfire burning approximately 7 miles southwest of Frenchtown has reached 93% containment, with 213 personnel continuing mop-up operations on the 1,234-acre Alder Fire.

The fire ignited July 24, 2026, and is managed by Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 1 under Incident Commander Brent Olson.

A few isolated areas of heat were observed Tuesday, and small pockets of unburned fuel continued to produce interior smoke under warmer, drier conditions. Crews remain actively engaged, patrolling and monitoring these areas and extinguishing any lingering hot spots. Contingency resources have been identified and are ready to support local agencies with initial attack if new starts occur.

Over the past several days, Resource Advisors and Fireline Resource Advisors have been assessing the fire area to identify upcoming suppression repair needs. These advisors play a key role in protecting natural and cultural resources by monitoring and documenting impacts throughout the incident. Their findings will shape the suppression repair plan, which guides rehabilitation and restoration efforts once fire operations conclude.

Weather

Strong thermal belts are expected to develop over the next 48 hours, leading to very poor relative humidity recovery. Warmer and drier conditions are expected Wednesday with light northwesterly winds in the afternoon. A further warm-and-dry trend is expected Thursday, with relative humidity values falling into the low teens.

Closures

An area, road, and trail closure around the fire is in effect for public and firefighter safety due to wildfire activity. Specific closure information and maps are available on the Lolo National Forest webpage at fs.usda.gov/r01/lolo/alerts.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area to allow firefighting aircraft to operate safely. Firefighting aircraft and drones are a dangerous combination. Drones in the area could lead to accidents or slow down wildfire suppression operations. If you fly, we can't.

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