Arlee hosts its annual Powwow for 4th of July Weekend

ARLEE — The annual Powwow in Arlee has been celebrated since the early 1900’s and has been a significant cultural event for this small Montana town. Tribal Council member James Matt explains.

Derek Joseph James Matt at the Arlee Powwow



“This is just a little community we have here and we have this kind of a gathering here is really something for our people to have visitors like this from all over the country.”

Over Five Hundred dancers showed up to the PowWow along with many more spectators and vendors.

The event was highlighted with competitions for dancers, singers and drummers of all ages with cash prizes for the top finishers.

To be a part of the event was important to young dancer Destiny Finley who recently started dancing.

“It means a lot actually and Elders think it's like really good and we’re keeping the traditions alive.”

The sheer number of people brought many different tribes and cultures together in celebration. To have such a large group of people gather in one place and share their culture meant the world to James.

“It does something to your heart it really does And it Really was emotional, for me anyway, you know to see, to be able to participate with all the dancers and people that were involved in this.”

The PowWow will continue through Tuesday, July 4. For the full list of events visit, https://mooremultimedia.org/arlee-powwow-2023