At 90, this Navy veteran still serves with the Mission Valley Color Guard

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. — At 90 years old, Roy LaBarrer still has a job to do.

When the Mission Valley Color Guard is called, he picks up the American flag and shows up — from community events to veterans' funerals.

"I'm 90 years old and still trucking," LaBarrer said.

Veterans are being honored across the Mission Valley, and for LaBarrer, service didn't end when he left the military. He's still answering the call.

"It is something I am honored to do. I enjoy doing it and I feel it has to be done," LaBarrer said.

For LaBarrer, answering the call started long before the Color Guard. He spent 26 years in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War and later as a door gunner in Vietnam, including a year with the Sea Wolves.

"I had a good one. I would go back and do it all again," LaBarrer said.

Decades later, that same spirit still shows each time the Color Guard puts on the uniform.

"Too often we look to movies and sports figures for heroes, and all the time heroes have been living among us," J.C. Courville said.

As the Color Guard presented the colors at the St. Ignatius Veterans Memorial, Commander Courville said they show up no matter the conditions.

"Doesn't matter if it is hot or cold, rain, snow, these guys do it, and we all take that to heart that someday they'll do it for us," Courville said.

From presenting the colors to saying a final goodbye, the Color Guard continues to show up for those who once stood beside them.

"Don't forget the veterans. It is nice to be thanked," LaBarrer said.