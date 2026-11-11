One dead after Tuesday night officer-involved shooting in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting after Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to serve an active felony arrest warrant for assault with a weapon.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Sonic Way in Columbia Falls, when the man presented himself with a firearm. The man reportedly failed to comply with deputies' commands, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Immediately following the shooting, deputies and responding emergency medical personnel initiated lifesaving measures. Despite those efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The involved deputies have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office policy.

The Kalispell Police Department is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

In a social media post, FCSO said additional information will be released as it becomes available and is appropriate to share.

They added that there is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.