Auroral activity on the rise this week for parts of Montana

MISSOULA — According to the University of Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, auroral activity will be high this week.

Kp Values are forecasted to range from 4-6 on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday mornings.

Thanks to an active sun and geomagnetic storms, Kp values higher than 4 mean decent chances of seeing the Aurora Borealis in parts of Northwest and West-Central Montana.

There is more good news for sky watching fans.

The moon phase on Wednesday night is set as a new moon, so little to no moon light pollution will hinder our viewing ability through the end of the week.

We will be gazing through a few clouds especially on Thursday morning.

Your Northern Lights viewing forecast chances increase as you head farther north and away from light pollution such as cities.

Places far north and away from city light pollution, such as Glacier National Park, are your best bets.

However, there is still a chance through the I-90 corridor in West-Central Montana you'll get a very faint view of the lights low on the northern horizon.

If you do get a chance to see the lights, send us your photos on Facebook or via email!

More forecast information here.