Bear attack near Columbia Falls leaves woman seriously injured

KALISPELL — A woman was left seriously injured following a bear attack that took place on Monday evening north of Columbia Falls, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Officials said the woman was walking her dog on the Cedar Flat trail complex around 7 p.m. when the bear attacked her. She was hospitalized with serious injuries as a result.

Crews from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the U.S. Forest Service and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office searched for the bear through the use of drone technology, but it was not located. The species of bear is unknown, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The area is currently closed for public safety.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a collection of resources and safety tips when it comes to encountering bears in the wild. Click here for more information.

