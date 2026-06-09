Bear euthanized after entering a tent at Beavertail Hill State Park

MISSOULA — A black bear entered a tent at Beavertail Hill State Park campground on the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) said in a news release that there were people camping inside the tent, but fortunately nobody was injured.

FWP was able to locate and euthanize the bear; the agency says the bear had become habituated to people and remained in the area looking for food and other attractants.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

Beavertail Hill State Park is about 30 miles southeast of Missoula.

People venturing into the outdoors can help avoid issues by following some essential “bear aware” strategies, such as:



Keep food and anything with a scent out of tents.

Dispose of garbage in bear-resistant bins; do not bury or burn garbage.

Carry bear spray in an accessible place and know how to use it.

Stay alert and look for bear activity and make noise periodically, especially where visibility or hearing is limited.

Travel in groups and avoid night, dawn or dusk hours whenever possible.

When on the trail, avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

For more information on bear safety, click here.