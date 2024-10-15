Bear reported on University of Montana campus near Craig Hall

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) sent out an alert at 5:09 a.m. on Tuesday, confirming a report of a bear on campus.

The bear was first seen near a bike rack at Craig Hall, where the bear followed a student around, but was not aggressive. Officers then located the bear in the Elrod, Craig, Duniway Courtyard.

UMPD is asking staff and students to stay clear of that area and be observant while they attempt to move the bear off campus. Information has been sent from UMPD to Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to assist in relocating the bear.

Anyone who sees a bear on campus is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-4000 or call 9-1-1.