KALISPELL — Planning for President Donald Trump's recent visit to Kalispell required nearly 300 emergency responders and days of coordination, according to officials with the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services.

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Behind the scenes: How nearly 300 emergency responders worked to keep President Trump's Kalispell visit safe

Lincoln Chute, with the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services, said the demands of hosting a presidential visit are unlike anything a smaller community like Flathead County typically handles.

"It's pretty major for any area, and when you get into a smaller area like Flathead County, it really can put a strain on local resources," Chute said.

Highways were shut down, and multiple venues were secured, from Glacier International Airport to Majestic Valley Arena. Every scenario demanded a backup plan.

"We made plans, we made contingency plans, we made contingency plans for contingency plans," Chute said.

Keeping everyone safe required all hands on deck, with law enforcement agencies from across the state contributing to the effort.

"About any type of law enforcement entity you can imagine statewide was there, the sheriff's department, the Montana Highway Patrol, it was across the board," Chute said.

The numbers reflect the scale of the operation.

"On venue, was probably two hundred and forty responders; that doesn't count the behind-the-scenes. We had departments that brought in some extra staff to help support these other agencies that were tapped a little harder. So if you add those in, you're probably taking just under 300 people," Chute said.

For Chute, the success of the visit came down to one thing: every agency working as one.

"It was impressive to see behind the scenes how well everybody worked together, and I think that's something the citizens can be proud of," Chute said.