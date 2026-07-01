POLSON, MT — Taylor Nash of Taylor'd Nails in Polson has been named the best nail artist in Lake County, earning the recognition from the community through the Best of Lake County competition hosted by the Lake County Leader.

(WATCH: Best of Lake County results recognize top local businesses)

Best of Lake County results recognize top local businesses

Nash has served her customers for over two decades, and her long-time clients cast their votes to put her at the top of her category.

"It means more than I can put into words," Nash said.

The Best of Lake County is an annual competition where community members recognize their favorite local services. The free contest spans dozens of categories, covering everything from transportation and food services to best bakery and best milkshake.

"We laugh a lot here…we just have a really good time and I look forward to seeing every one of my clients," Nash said.

With over 10,000 votes cast annually, the contest has helped local businesses attract new customers and build community recognition.

"I love serving people, helping people do things, making them feel better. I don't like all the nails I do, but I do them for my clients…doing what makes them happy," Nash said.

Eywon Lambert with the Lake County Leader said the contest has become something businesses and residents look forward to each year.

"It gives them something for the community to look forward to every year because they always want to know if they're still the best this year," Lambert said.

Lambert said the recognition carries real weight for local businesses.

"People see those banners and think that's where they should go because they won the best of," Lambert said.

For Nash, the honor goes beyond a title.

"It means the world to me that they choose me every time," Nash said.

Her customers agree.

"I'm happy, happy…she does the best, that's why we voted her the best," one customer said.

Voting for next year's Best of Lake County will open again next spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

