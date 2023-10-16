Watch Now
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority submits feedback report to the Federal Railroad Administration

The report aims to provide a baseline understanding of the potential benefits and issues related to re-establishing passenger rails in southern Montana.
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority
Posted at 1:02 PM, Oct 16, 2023
The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority says it submitted its rural and tribal public feedback report to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The report aims to provide a baseline understanding of the potential benefits and issues related to re-establishing passenger rails in southern Montana.

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority members want to see the North Coast Hiawatha route restored.

Members say the themes identified during the study include:

  • Increased access to in-person health care and medical services, especially for veterans and senior citizens
  • Increased employment and education for commuters.
  • Safer and more predictable transportation during winter, among other things.

A total of 20 Montana counties and three Tribal governments are participating in the rail authority.

