Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority submits feedback report to the Federal Railroad Administration

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority says it submitted its rural and tribal public feedback report to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The report aims to provide a baseline understanding of the potential benefits and issues related to re-establishing passenger rails in southern Montana.

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority members want to see the North Coast Hiawatha route restored.

Members say the themes identified during the study include:



Increased access to in-person health care and medical services, especially for veterans and senior citizens

Increased employment and education for commuters.

Safer and more predictable transportation during winter, among other things.

A total of 20 Montana counties and three Tribal governments are participating in the rail authority.