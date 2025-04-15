Bigfork Baseball holds first practice on community-built field

BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School Baseball team held the first practice at Flathead Beacon Field Monday after months of construction and fundraising efforts.

After an inaugural year of practicing indoors and playing home games at fields in nearby towns, the Vikings now have a place they can call home.

The Bigfork Youth Baseball Association led the charge of building the field when they saw the need in their community.

The association’s president, Nathan Mayer, said the construction of this field was possible thanks to a community effort.

“A six-month project to get it to where these boys can be on the field today playing is just an incredible feeling,” Mayer said. “It was a lot of work, a lot of work by a lot of people and we’re just so grateful from the Bigfork Youth Baseball Association to get it to this point where people can come enjoy it on a sunny day.”

Bigfork Youth Baseball began fundraising for Flathead Beacon back in October 2024 in that short span of time the field is now usable.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think we’d actually get it done in this timeline,” Mayer said. “So the time and work people have put in has just been incredible to get it ready so fast.”

The Vikings Baseball team will play their first game at the new field on Thursday, April 17, at 4:00 p.m..

