Billings family questions charges three years after son's deadly motorcycle crash

BILLINGS — More than three years after 24-year-old Robert Bare died in a motorcycle crash in Billings, his family is protesting outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse, arguing that the criminal case against the driver involved fails to acknowledge their son's death.

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Billings family demands justice and questions charges three years after son's deadly crash

Silena and Sheldon Bare spent last weekend demonstrating around Billings, standing outside the courthouse and parking a truck covered with signs about the case in front of the building on Monday. Passing drivers honked in support as they continued calling attention to the crash and the legal proceedings that followed.

"It's been a long three years," Silena Bare said. "I've lost a little bit of faith in our justice system."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The family parked a truck across from the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Her son, Robert Bare, was killed on April 8, 2023, after a collision at the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and North 24th Street.

Related: Officials release name of Billings motorcyclist killed in crash

According to court records and a Billings Police Department crash investigation, Bare was riding his motorcycle down Fourth Avenue North when a vehicle entered the intersection at North 24th Street and collided with him. The report stated the motorcycle was traveling at a "high rate of speed" before the crash, though it did not specify a speed.

Bare was ejected from the motorcycle and later died from his injuries.

"I relive that day every day," said Silena Bare. "He was greatly missed. He was definitely the glue to our family."

Courtesy image Robert Bare

His father, Sheldon, said the loss remains a daily reality.

"We were waiting for him for dinner. Instead, I got a phone call," said his father, Sheldon Bare. "It's never been the same. I'll never be the same ... Every day that I do sleep and I wake up, it's the same nightmare. I can't close my eyes without seeing the last thing I saw, and the last thing I saw, it wasn't what I wanted to see."

The family's grief, they said, has been compounded by frustration with the criminal case.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Robert's father, Sheldon Bare, and his grandmother, Marlene Bare, protest outside the courthouse on Monday.

Three years later, prosecutors have charged the driver of the passenger vehicle, Telisha Williams, with two felony counts of criminal child endangerment. Court documents state two children, ages 1 and 3, were in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Another adult was riding in the front passenger seat.

Prosecutors have not filed homicide charges or any criminal charge directly related to Robert Bare's death.

"I want my son mentioned. I want some justice," Sheldon Bare said. "They haven't even mentioned him in court."

Court records show a blood test found Williams had 53 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood in her system following the crash. Montana law establishes a legal limit of 5 nanograms per milliliter for drivers.

"If we're going to be a state that legalizes THC, we need to be held accountable for impaired driving," Silena Bare said.

Sarah Kottke, a criminal defense attorney with Alpine Law who is not involved in the case, said the THC level found in Williams' blood is notable.

“It is one of the higher levels that I've ever seen,” said Kottke.

Courtesy image Photo from the crash. The motorcycle was completely destroyed.

Kottke said Montana's legal THC limit for drivers is consistent with standards used across many states.

"Five is kind of universal nationwide. Kind of like 0.08 (for alcohol), it's one that's used across many states," she said.

Still, Kottke said the presence of THC alone does not automatically support a homicide charge, and there could be several factors behind the state's decision.

"We don't have an in-depth look at what her driving was that day, what the driving of the victim was that day," Kottke said. "But we do know that at least the state could not find probable cause to connect her driving to the death because that is the standard that would have been needed to charge Ms. Williams with the death of this individual."

The Bare family said they have attended hearings throughout the case and have attempted to participate in court proceedings.

Court records show that Silena Bare sought permission to file an amicus brief regarding a proposed plea agreement. In a May 5 order, the court denied the request as moot after rejecting a plea agreement that had been presented by the parties.

Silena Bare said the family's involvement in the case has been limited.

"It's been a long three years. We've gone through four prosecutors," she said. "We're now told we're not victims, now that my son is not a part of any charges."

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito declined to comment because the case remains pending. A status hearing for Williams is scheduled for July 1, and a jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 3.

For the Bare family, the charges still leave questions unanswered, and they said they will continue protesting until they get what they believe is accountability.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"They could throw my son's name in there to acknowledge that she killed him," said Sheldon Bare. "He didn't die on his own.”

"We hope for justice," Silena Bare added. "I believe in Montana. We're a better state than this, and we can do better than this."