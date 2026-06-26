Billings man pleads guilty to stealing $50,000 from First Interstate Bank

A Billings man has pleaded guilty to bank fraud after admitting he stole $50,000 from the bank where he worked.

Jordan Andrew Hennessy, 38, entered his guilty plea Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Prosecutors say Hennessy worked as a commercial relationship manager for First Interstate Bank in Billings. In March 2022, he submitted a fake loan application under the name of his father's business, claiming the money would be used to develop real estate projects in Montana.

Hennessy then used his position at the bank to negotiate the loan with himself, approving a $50,000 line of credit. Investigators say he moved the money into a joint account before transferring it into his personal checking account. He used the funds for online investments and eventually defaulted on the loan.

Hennessy is awaiting sentencing. A judge will set a sentencing date at a later time. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He remains out of jail while awaiting his sentencing hearing.

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