Billings police investigate death of boy from gunshot wound

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound.

Police said in a press release issued Monday morning that officers responded Sunday at about 9:28 p.m. to a report of a shooting in a residence in the 800 block of Howard Avenue.

Officers located the boy with a gunshot wound, and he was taken by ambulance to a Billings hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

"At this time, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active," the press release states. "All individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public. No charges have been filed at this time."

In a social media post, police encouraged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident while the investigation is ongoing.

"We understand incidents like this generate questions and concern within our community," the post states. "We encourage everyone to rely on official information as it becomes available rather than speculation or unverified social media posts."

"Our thoughts are with the victim and everyone impacted by this incident."

No further information was immediately released.