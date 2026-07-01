MISSOULA — Over the weekend, a woman fell 50 feet from Heaven Cliff. The survivor called MTN, saying she wanted to say thank you to the first responders and hospital staff who saved her life.

“I'm very lucky and I'm very grateful," Heather DeBoord said.

(WATCH: Bonner cliff fall survivor shares gratitude for first responders, hospital staff)

Woman who fell off cliff in Montana thankful to be alive

DeBoord was exploring Heaven Cliff with another person on Saturday, June 27.

“All I remember is putting my hand on the cliff, and then I remember waking up," DeBoord detailed.

DeBoord was told she ping-ponged down the rock and landed in the Blackfoot River. Then, the person with her pulled her out onto a rock and called 911.

“The team from Missoula Fire Department were super awesome. I remember them taking me across the river and basically getting me out of there," she said.

She commends the Missoula Rural Fire District for their technical rescue skills and Providence St. Patrick Hospital for the care she received.

“I just remember feeling so safe as soon as they came and, you know, being at the hospital, I just felt very safe as well," DeBoord explained.

DeBoord says she’s lucky to be alive. Now, she is recovering from broken ribs, broken nose, a concussion, and contusions.

"The injuries that I have, you know, like I could have been like one inch away from my eye or I mean, even half an inch away. I'm just very lucky. And like my nose for them to have to be able to reconstruct it back together. Somebody is on my shoulder for sure," DeBoord shared.