Borogodó Bakery bringing Brazilian flavor to Florence

FLORENCE — Sweet treat options have increased in the Bitterroot: Now, Brazilian flavors are available in Florence.
Borogodó Bakery opened on June 7 and has been making a stir online ever since.
"This is part of my heart, you know, and when I share my food, I share part of me," owner Geisi Adibzadeh.
Growing up around her mom’s kitchen, Geisi Adibzadeh learned the power of simple ingredients in Brazilian dishes and developed a love for baking.
"I always work in the kitchen. I'm a chef, I'm a Brazilian chef, and when I moved to Florence, I saw Florence doesn't have a bakery, and I just think, why not? We need a bakery here. We just have a grocery store, and I think this is the best opportunity, to me," Adibzadeh explained.
While it’s tucked off of Highway 93, Borogodó Bakery is hard to miss with its pink-and-green, vibrant building and open door.
"The decorations, I made with my hands. And it's just part of me. Just my love is here," Adibzadeh said.
The baking process begins early each day to make sure the micro-batch food is fresh when it hits the shelves.
Adibzadeh says thousands follow along online while others find the bakery through their neighbors.
"I just wake up, and I start recording myself in the morning," Adibzadeh said.
From cinnamon rolls to donuts to breads, each treat is unique. Adibzadeh says the bakery has gotten a sweet response from the community.
"Almost the last month, every day we sold out," Adibzadeh told MTN.
"When I open, I think more Brazilian people come, but American people come and it's really interesting to me because they really love the food and appreciate, and give a lot, letters, really cute. It's really supportful people," she continued.
Borogodó is open Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or whenever they sell out.
The bakery is located at 5516 Old Highway 93 in Florence.