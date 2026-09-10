FLORENCE — Sweet treat options have increased in the Bitterroot: Now, Brazilian flavors are available in Florence.

Borogodó Bakery opened on June 7 and has been making a stir online ever since.

"This is part of my heart, you know, and when I share my food, I share part of me," owner Geisi Adibzadeh.

Borogodó Bakery bringing Brazilian flavor to Florence

Growing up around her mom’s kitchen, Geisi Adibzadeh learned the power of simple ingredients in Brazilian dishes and developed a love for baking.

"I always work in the kitchen. I'm a chef, I'm a Brazilian chef, and when I moved to Florence, I saw Florence doesn't have a bakery, and I just think, why not? We need a bakery here. We just have a grocery store, and I think this is the best opportunity, to me," Adibzadeh explained.

While it’s tucked off of Highway 93, Borogodó Bakery is hard to miss with its pink-and-green, vibrant building and open door.

"The decorations, I made with my hands. And it's just part of me. Just my love is here," Adibzadeh said.

The baking process begins early each day to make sure the micro-batch food is fresh when it hits the shelves.

Adibzadeh says thousands follow along online while others find the bakery through their neighbors.

"I just wake up, and I start recording myself in the morning," Adibzadeh said.

From cinnamon rolls to donuts to breads, each treat is unique. Adibzadeh says the bakery has gotten a sweet response from the community.

"Almost the last month, every day we sold out," Adibzadeh told MTN.

"When I open, I think more Brazilian people come, but American people come and it's really interesting to me because they really love the food and appreciate, and give a lot, letters, really cute. It's really supportful people," she continued.

Borogodó is open Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or whenever they sell out.

The bakery is located at 5516 Old Highway 93 in Florence.