Boy dies from injuries following Butte carnival ride mishap

BUTTE - The 13-year-old boy who was injured in the carnival incident in Butte on June 7 has died as a result of the injuries he suffered.

The boy passed away Sunday evening at a hospital in Kalispell, according to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement media release

The boy's name is not being released at this time pending consultation with his family, the release states.

A memorial outside Orphan Girl Children’s Theater in Butte identifies him as Clayton Phillips.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

MTN News Memorial of boy killed at carnival outside Orphan Girl Children’s Theater in Butte

RELATED: Carnival equipment secured in Butte during ongoing investigation after a child was seriously injured in June

