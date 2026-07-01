Butte baby born prematurely fights for her life in Denver after catching the common cold

BUTTE — A Butte baby born prematurely is fighting for her life 800 miles away after contracting the common cold.

Bella Paull was born at 25 weeks — about a pound and a half, roughly the weight of a loaf of bread. Her mother, Tiauna Geiger, was life-flighted from Butte to Missoula after her water broke at just 24 weeks of pregnancy.

WATCH: A Butte family is facing an unimaginable challenge. Baby Bella, born at 25 weeks, is on life support in Denver after a common cold overwhelmed her underdeveloped lungs. Only 5 hospitals in the U.S. can help her.

Butte baby born at 25 weeks is on life support in Denver after contracting the common cold

"Bella was born at 25 weeks, so she was very premature. She was born at 1 pound 8 ounces," Tiauna said.

Because Bella was born so early, her lungs are underdeveloped and stiff — nothing like the average person's lungs.

"Her lungs were very, very small, and because of that, when she was born, she was put on life-saving measures to help her breathe," Tiauna said.

That means even a minor illness can become life-threatening for Bella.

"So, now whenever she gets any virus, for you or I, it's cold...but for Bella, it has now put her on life support," Tiauna said.

About a month ago, Bella contracted the common cold and was in and out of the hospital before landing in the Billings NICU. On Monday, she was transported to Denver — one of only 5 hospitals in the nation equipped to treat babies like Bella.

Bella needs a procedure called a bronchoscope, in which doctors go into her lungs to wash and clear them manually. That procedure is not available in Montana.

"She needs a bronchoscope....They'll go down, and they will wash out her lungs and clear them manually. However, they don't offer that in Montana," Tiauna said.

In her short life, Bella has spent 144 days in several Montana hospitals.

Bella turned 1 just two days ago, but her siblings were not able to celebrate with her because of her health. She has a 4-year-old brother who has been asking his mother to bring Bella home.

"They all miss her a lot. She has a four-year-old brother who is always asking me if I will please just bring Bella home," Tiauna said.

Through it all, Tiauna says she has learned to follow her daughter's lead.

"Everything is done on Bella Time, that's what I've learned through all of this," Tiauna said.

When asked what that means, Tiauna explained.

"Well, she came when she wanted to. She gets better when she wants to, and when she wants food, she wants food...everything is on Bella Time," Tiauna said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover Bella's medical expenses, including travel costs for Tiauna to join her daughter in Denver. But Tiauna says the community can offer something even more meaningful.

"More than anything, I just want people not to forget Bella's name. I don't want them to forget she exists and the prayers....this is all in God's hands," Tiauna said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

