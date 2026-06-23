Center for Asbestos Related Disease to close patient services at end of August 2026

LIBBY — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, Inc. (CARD) in Libby will close its doors to patients at the end of August 2026 after federal grant funding was not renewed.

In a press release posted on the CARD website they say because federal grant funding has provided nearly all of CARD's operating revenue, the organization will also begin the process of closing and dissolving entirely.

CARD intends to continue grant-funded services through Aug. 31, including asbestos health screening, lung cancer screening, case management, outreach, and education. However, CARD will no longer provide long-distance screening services because those services take additional time to process, and CARD does not want to begin services that cannot be completed before closure.

CARD is requesting approval to retain a small number of staff for a limited period after Aug. 31 to complete required grant closeout activities, support patient records access, and assist with transition planning if funding for that work is approved.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) has stated that it will work with CARD on an orderly closeout process consistent with federal grant requirements. ATSDR intends to make an announcement regarding the Asbestos Screening and Innovation Program continuation later this week.

For more than 20 years, CARD has served the Libby community and asbestos-exposed individuals and families.

"We are deeply grateful to the Libby community and to everyone who has supported CARD's work for more than two decades," Tracy McNew, Executive Director of CARD, said. "This community has helped change what is known about asbestos exposure, long-term community health needs, and public health response. CARD's operations are coming to an end, but the impact of this work will continue."

Patients who would like copies of their medical records are encouraged to request them as soon as possible so CARD has time to process requests with limited staffing. Records will also remain available after CARD closes, but the post-closure request process is still being developed and will be shared when available.

Community members and participants with questions may stop by CARD at 118 W. 3rd Street in Libby during regular office hours, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call (406) 293-9274.

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