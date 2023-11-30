Chabad Jewish Center displays Hanukkah pop-up shop in Missoula

MISSOULA — Many stores in Missoula are brimming with Christmas decorations, but what about Hanukkah?

The Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula has answered that question by creating a pop-up shop featuring a diverse array of Hanukkah-related items.

From menorahs and dreidels to decorations and wrapping paper, the center aims to provide a hassle-free shopping experience for the holiday season.

“Every year I get calls from people looking for any of these given items some of the local stores do have but they’re very spread out, they’re hard to find you’d have to do a lot of googling, stuff like that, so bringing it all together in one place — we brought a lot stuff in obviously from out of town to expand the stock," explained Rabbi Chezky Vogel. "Over the next couple days, we’ll be getting more stuff more selection and more of a variety.”

Rabbi Vogel also said the shop is a good excuse to bring the community together during the holiday season.

The pop-up shop will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula is located at 2145 South Avenue West in Missoula.