Cherry Peak Fire burning northeast of Plains

PLAINS — The Cherry Peak Fire is burning northwest of Plains and is estimated at 75 acres, with aerial and ground crews actively working to suppress it.

According to the Lolo National Forest, the fire was spotted Tuesday, and two large air tankers are providing retardant drops on the right flank of the fire, with two more large air tankers en route. Two Type 1 helicopters are conducting water drops on the heel of the fire.

The fire is burning toward the 2007 Cherry Creek burn scar and is burning in steep, rugged terrain. A temporary flight restriction has been requested for the surrounding area.

No word yet on the cause of this fire.