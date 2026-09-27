City of Kalispell urges residents to Adopt a Drain as only 45 of 1,000+ drains have been claimed

KALISPELL — Kalispell has more than 1,000 storm drains — and most of them have no one looking after them. The city is asking residents to change that.

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Kalispell Adopt-A-Drain Training

The City of Kalispell's Adopt a Drain program is a simple idea. Community members adopt a drain and remove leaves and debris, preventing flooding and keeping pollutants out of local waterways.

City of Kalispell Environmental Coordinator Margarite Thomas said the ask is straightforward.

"Adopting a drain is a simple step that you can take to keep our waterways clean," she said.

Storm drains are a direct line to the river, according to Flathead Lakers Critical Lands Program Director Constanza Vonderpahlen.

"The storm drains are pretty much a direct conduit to the river," she said.

Vonderpahlen said what flows into those drains is the problem.

"The leaves, especially in the fall, or the trash throughout the year, accumulate a couple of things. One, it decomposes and that has a lot of nutrients and soil, sediments that will get in the water. And the trash — it's plastic — and things can make it into the waterways, but also it can clog up, it can flood the streets," she said.

According to the city, only 45 of Kalispell's 1,000-plus drains have been adopted. Community member Diane Bokor has been cleaning hers and recently made it official.

"I saw a need and I'm hoping that lots of other people in Kalispell will think, 'Oh yeah, I could do that, it's so simple.' For my city, for my neighbors," she said.

The responsibility includes sweeping leaves, picking up trash, and monitoring the drain. The city estimates the task takes about 10 minutes and will provide all necessary materials.

Thomas said the program is about more than just clean drains.

"Everybody enjoys being on the water, so any little step that you can take, I think, helps with that and gives you a sense of accomplishment," she said.

Residents interested in adopting a drain can sign up here.