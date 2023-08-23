City of Missoula hosts neighborhood meeting on Johnson Street Shelter

MISSOULA — Many concerned citizens gathered at Franklin Elementary for a meeting about the Johnson Street shelter which is reopening soon. Tensions were high and questions were attempted to be answered.

Recently the City of Missoula announced the Johnson Street Community Shelter will open again for an extended period of time beginning in September and staying open for an undecided amount of time.

The shelter will be open 24 hours a day and will also provide one hot meal a day

This announcement drew concern and outcry from people who live near the shelter and do not want it open again in their neighborhood.

People made points about where their taxpayer dollars are going and how helpful the shelter will actually be.

Mayor Jordan Hess and other city leaders on the panel including the Poverello’s executive director made it clear that the reopening of this shelter is not a permanent solution.

The City of Missoula plans on holding more public meetings about this shelter including an open house at the Johnson Street Community Shelter Wednesday, September 6.