City of Missoula hosts open house at the Johnson Street Shelter

MISSOULA — Members of the community visited the Johnson Street Shelter for an open house that was meant to answer questions about how this shelter is going to be run when it opens in a few weeks.

Representatives from the Poverello Center, Black Knight Security and the City of Missoula were on hand to answer people’s questions in a more casual and personal setting. The communications coordinator of the Poverello Center Beckett Redinger explained.

“We just want to bring in the neighborhood I know there’s been a lot of conversation and this is a great chance for folks in the area to come in and see what the shelter is really like without invading guest’s privacy once we open for sure.”

Many residents spent extended lengths of time talking with the different people who will be running the shelter.

This shelter has repeatedly been talked about as a temporary solution but some residents have more long-term concerns. Ross Miewald shared his concerns.

“For the most part, I think from what I’ve heard it doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of plans to address mental illness or substance abuse moving forward so it just feels like more or less a band-aid on a gaping wound so to speak and what I’m looking for as someone who’s lived here for a number years is a more concrete answer moving forward.”

The Johnson Street Shelter does not have an official open date but is believed to be open sometime this month.