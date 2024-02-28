City of Missoula hosts workshop to discuss housing development with residents

MISSOULA — In the first of three interactive workshops, the city of Missoula’s Our Missoula: Growth Policy Update and Code Reform team brought together residents at Garden City Harvest to educate and voice their opinions on how they think the city should grow the housing market.

This is the third phase of a six-phase plan that Ashley Brittner Wells, the team’s community engagement specialist, says is an important part of the development of this project.

“So it’s really going to be about what kind of options to put on the table in our next phase so anything that we’re hearing is going to inform those decisions and there aren’t really predetermined outcomes, we have to hear from the community and hear what folks think in these workshops.”

To get resident’s opinions they participated in an interactive game that showed the team what kind of housing the residents thought should be in different neighborhoods across town.

“It is about helping address some of our housing, equity, and sustainability goals, at the city, while preserving what Missoulians love about their neighborhoods,” Brittner Wells said.

For the residents, many of them found they had a similar vision to their neighbors when they were working together.

Missoula resident Adam Cook recapped his experience working with the other attendees.

“They want to make a meaningful difference that has positive effects on the community it’s not just people fighting for their own turf in some sense people who show up here are interested in the wellbeing of the community and that speaks well to the town as a whole and that’s a reason why I like Missoula.”

The next workshops are on Wednesday, February 28 at the Missoula Public Library, and Wednesday, March 6 at the Burns Street Community Center.

More information about the project can be found at https://www.engagemissoula.com/hub-page/our-missoula