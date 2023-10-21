Clinton opens new Skatepark

CLINTON — Residents of Clinton and people from all across Missoula County came out for the soft opening of the newest skatepark in Clinton this park was designed to be fun for people of all ages and skill levels.

The local non-profit Montana Pool Service has a goal of adding skateparks to rural areas so residents in these areas or people passing through have a reason to stop and stay for a while.

Clinton Resident Randy Katen worked with them and other companies to get this park built.

“It’s a multi-use park, you can ride your bicycle you can scooter on it you can skateboard on it, they’re more flowy with street features which kids like and it always has a bowl for challenging better skaters than others it’s pretty much from beginners to experts here.”

The first person to ride at the new skatepark was 11-year-old Jaxten Bykari who has been skateboarding and coming to parks like this one for the past six years.

“I saw a video on YouTube of this guy and how he got into skateboarding and then I was like I really want to try that so I got a board for my birthday and then I just asked my parents if I could go to the skatepark.”

The skatepark has always been a way for people of all ages to stay active and form new friendships.

Katen who spearheaded this project says these sports are the key to staying young at heart.

“It’s very true to the word where if we do something when we’re young and we keep it around in our lives for as long as we possibly can somewhere deep down we’ll never grow old and that’s the truth skateboarding is the fountain of youth.”

Clinton will hold a grand opening ceremony for the new skatepark next spring.