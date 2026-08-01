Community raises $500,000 to transform Anaconda elementary school playground

ANACONDA — An Anaconda elementary school is getting a new playground that solves two longstanding problems: drainage issues and injuries from years of asphalt-covered ground.

WATCH: An Anaconda elementary school is getting its first-ever grass after the community raised $500,000 to fix flooding and build a new playground

Anaconda school gets new playground solving drainage issues and injury concerns

The community project has raised $500,000 through fundraisers, grants, and business donations to transform the playground. Several of the contractors working on the project have personal ties to the school.

Riley Rivers, the owner of a Bozeman-based landscaping company, is one of several businesses working on contract for the project.

"I went to school here. I grew up a block away from here. Several of our employees went to this school," Rivers said.

Principal Holly Bjerke said the change has been a long time coming.

"We've just had so much asphalt on this playground for years, and so many skinned knees and injuries and flooding, so we're really excited to actually have some green space," Bjerke said.

Bjerke and first grade teacher Halee Reisnauer say students will be thrilled to return to a new playground featuring equipment suited for all students, a natural play area with large boulders, and a meandering walking path.

The project will also bring something the playground has never had before.

"There's gonna be about 6,000 square feet of actual grass. There's never been grass at this playground," Rivers said.

Reisnauer summed up the sentiment shared by many connected to the school.

"It definitely needed a facelift!" Reisnauer said.

WET engineer and project manager Shane Ellingson said the redesign does more than improve the playground.

"We were able to take a stormwater problem and turn it into a fun interactive playground for not just the kids, but the community in this whole area to use this park," Ellingson said.

General contractor Neal Warner has been bringing his child, a student at the school, with him to work on the project. Like Rivers, Warner's company has also donated to the project.

"Neat to be able to give back to something that, you know, was a part of you and helped shape you," Warner said.

Rivers echoed that sentiment.

"We wanted to take the opportunity to be able to give back in a meaningful way and make a really cool playground that we didn't get to have as kids, but the next generation gets to," Rivers said.

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