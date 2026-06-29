Company behind Sheep Creek Project moving to Darby

DARBY — Monday, U.S. Critical Materials, the company behind the controversial Sheep Creek Project, announced its headquarters will move to Darby. The company has proposed exploratory mining for rare earth elements nearby.

In a press release, the company also announced a new leadership team and a new website they launched about with more information about the Sheep Creek Project.

The project has been controversial, especially since it is near the headwaters of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. In a December, hundreds packed a meeting with the Ravalli County Commissioners and representatives from the company.

The company is moving from Salt Lake City.

“Relocating our headquarters to Darby demonstrates our commitment in a tangible way,” Scott Osterman, now the company’s chief executive officer, wrote in the press release. “We are investing in Montana, establishing a local presence, and creating opportunities for people to engage directly with our team.”

The new Sheep Creek Project website has information from the company about the project and an email sign-up for updates.